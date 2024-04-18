Motorsport Games and British Touring Car Championship Announce Settlement and New Licensing Agreement

MIAMI, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (the “Company” or “Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, is pleased to announce the amicable resolution of its previous licensing dispute with the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). Both parties have also signed a new non-exclusive license agreement, effective immediately, that reinstates BTCC content in the highly acclaimed rFactor 2 racing simulation until the end of 2026 - renewing the partnership and mutual commitment to deliver exceptional BTCC virtual racing experiences to fans worldwide.



Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the recent agreement: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), resolving our dispute while simultaneously establishing a new licensing agreement. This collaboration not only enables us to enhance our current offerings with BTCC content in rFactor 2 but also lays the foundations for an exciting future collaboration. I have long held the BTCC in high regard and introducing the first fully-fledged experience of this incredible racing series to sim racer’s homes through rFactor 2 was a standout moment. We anticipate a strong relationship with the BTCC in the years ahead.”

BTCC Chief Executive, Alan Gow, said: “The BTCC content within rFactor 2 was incredibly well received by our fans and the sim racing fraternity - so this new agreement provides for our BTCC content to continue to be updated and rolled out through to the end of 2026. I’ve no doubt this news will be very welcomed by sim racers everywhere.”

Current content included in rFactor 2 from the British Touring Car Championship comprises of eight cars, including fan favorites such as the BMW 330e M Sport and the Ford Focus as well as incredible British race tracks such as Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Thruxton.

For further information on rFactor 2 visit www.studio-397.com or the game’s social media channels @rFactor2. You can purchase rFactor 2 through the Steam store page and BTCC content in the game’s item store both from Steam and inside the game.

Motorsport Games, a Driven Lifestyle Group company, is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

