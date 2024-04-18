Autonomous Solutions, Inc. and VenHub Welcome Amazon Veteran Nader Kabbani to Its Board of Advisors

PASADENA, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Autonomous Solutions, Inc., along with its distinguished division VenHub, is thrilled to announce the addition of Nader Kabbani to its board of advisors. Nader brings a wealth of experience, including 18 years at Amazon.com, and a proven track record in incubating and launching multibillion-dollar supply chain and logistics operations globally, which will be instrumental in propelling VenHub’s Smart Stores to new heights both in the U.S. and internationally.

Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, expressed his enthusiasm about this new appointment: "As we continue on this remarkable journey, having Mr. Kabbani join our board of advisors marks a significant milestone in VenHub's growth trajectory. His incredible achievements and leadership are assets that will guide us to a higher level of success and expansion. We are honored and proud to have him lead us with his wisdom and insight."

Nader Kabbani shared his perspective on joining the team: "Watching VenHub's growth and what they have achieved so far is truly remarkable. The attention to detail, the smartness of the VenHub Stores, and the vision of creating Smart Stores globally with a mission-driven leadership were compelling reasons for me to join VenHub."

About Nader Kabbani:

Nader’s extensive background includes impactful roles across several key sectors. During his 18-year tenure at Amazon, Nader led the team that built Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing, a product that enables authors to self-publish their books in digital and print-on-demand. He also helped incubate and lead global operations for Amazon’s digital team responsible for launching Amazon Kindle, Amazon e-books and e-periodicals, Amazon Music and Prime Video services. Nader then helped establish and scale solutions across a number of Amazon’s core Stores and Operations businesses including Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Logistics, Amazon Global Logistics, Amazon Flex, Supply Chain Technology, the Delivery Service Partner program, Amazon Key and Amazon Lockers.

Nader’s most recent role at Amazon was leading Amazon’s Regionalization efforts, which was credited in a 15% reduction in the distance Amazon items travel and a 12% reduction in customer “touch points,” resulting in a significant decrease in Amazon’s overall cost to serve while delighting customers with faster same/sub-same day delivery speeds. Nader also oversaw the worldwide COVID-19 vaccination taskforce, which was responsible for vaccinating over one million Amazon employees and their families and managing the return to normal operations for all Amazon employees, contractors, drivers and their families globally. Prior to Amazon, Nader led Logistics, Airline and Travel solutions at Flexport, McKinsey & Company, Trilogy Software, and Caleb Technologies.

The Road Ahead: With Nader Kabbani on board, VenHub is poised to revolutionize the retail landscape further. His expertise in global operations and strategic planning will enhance VenHub’s capabilities in delivering innovative and efficient Smart Store solutions worldwide.

About VenHub:

A division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., VenHub is at the forefront of retail innovation. Its Smart Stores, operating autonomously around the clock, combine advanced technology with the personal touch of traditional retail. This transformative approach provides an efficient, accessible, and personalized shopping experience, meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers.

