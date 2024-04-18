CDSG PROVIDES A CORPORATE AND STRATEGIC UPDATE FOR 2024

Las Vegas, NV, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding a number of significant business items.



On April 3rd 2024, the company filed our Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and we anticipate the Form 10 will be fully effective in June of this year. The Form 10 includes important information about the company’s business, assets, strategy, and historical financial results. Sept 30th 2024 will mark the company’s fiscal year end and the filing of the financials on or before December 31st 2024 with thus mark the second full year of providing audited financial statements to the SEC. We fully anticipate, that after the year end filing, and with the capital assets on the books, the company will then to be able to apply for a Nasdaq or CBOE listing in 2025.

CDSG management is keenly aware the macro climate for resource investment and development is shifting in favor of precious metals and copper. Precious metals miners and explorers are entering an upswing in value and a new cycle of intensive capital allocation for such projects has begun.

CDSG management has extensive experience in the development of precious metals and holds knowledge of quality projects shelved in the past due to market downturns. Thus, moving forward, the company intends to add precious metal projects to our portfolio with an emphasis on previously known projects, as well as strategic joint ventures and acquisitions of production-ready projects. Targeted regions span key geologic areas of known mineral wealth and recent discoveries.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), is a mineral explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

