Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.33 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $4.29 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter both rose by 1% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased to start 2024 with another quarter of financial growth lead by our core businesses,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Truxton Wealth revenue increased by 15% while total deposits were 9% higher compared to the same quarter last year, both driven by superior client service and key relationship growth.”

On May 28, 2024, we anticipate opening our new office location at 20 Burton Hills Blvd, Suite 200, Nashville, TN, 37215. Our original location served us well for almost 20 years. However, we are excited to be in a new space that allows us to accelerate organizational growth, elevate our service experience, and enhance the convenience and safety of our clients and employees. We look forward to seeing you there.

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was up $929 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2023 and $629 thousand over the first quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $445 thousand of net losses on the sale of securities while the first quarter of 2023 included $58 thousand of net gains on sales of securities. There were no gains or losses on the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding securities gains and losses, non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 was up 10% compared to the prior quarter and 15% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Wealth management constituted 96% of non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 95% and 94%, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively, when excluding gains and losses on sales of securities.
  • Loans increased by less than 1% to $660 million at quarter end compared to $658 million on December 31, 2023, and were up 5% compared to $626 million on March 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased by 9% from $782 million at December 31, 2023, to $850 million at March 31, 2024, and were 10% higher in comparison to $771 million at March 31, 2023. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 2.62%, a decrease of 16 basis points from the 2.78% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and a decrease of 13 basis points from the 2.75% in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Cost of funds was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 3.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and up from 2.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • The build-out of Truxton’s new headquarters began this past January along with the accounting for the new lease. As a result, occupancy expenses rose by 67% compared to the prior quarter due to the dual accounting cost for our current and new Nashville office leases. After the move in late May, Truxton will only have the cost of the new Nashville headquarters lease but will have higher depreciation expenses for the capitalized costs associated with the new office.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.3 million at quarter end March 31, 2024, compared to $6.3 million at December 31, 2023, and $6.0 million at March 31, 2023. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96%, 0.96%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $374 thousand, $411 thousand, and $507 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.40% at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.53% at December 31, 2023, and 10.29% at March 31, 2023. Book value per common share was $30.61, $30.31, and $25.71 at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
  • During the three months ended March 31, 2024, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.43 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend paid on March 25, 2024.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus
615-250-0783 615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com  swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com 


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31, 2024* December 31, 2023* March 31, 2023*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,909   $ 4,272   $ 8,955  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   34,361     3,417     4,322  
Federal funds sold   6,733     1,537     10  
Cash and cash equivalents   46,003     9,226     13,288  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   490     490     1,260  
Securities available for sale   256,517     259,926     253,372  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   659,622     657,781     625,626  
Allowance for credit losses   (6,324 )   (6,304 )   (5,961 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   48     59     90  
Net loans   653,346     651,536     619,754  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,865     10,808     10,644  
Restricted equity securities   1,822     1,858     5,391  
Premises and equipment, net   2,089     189     222  
Accrued interest receivable   4,522     4,388     9,752  
Deferred tax asset, net   5,576     6,010     6,842  
Other assets   16,484     10,839     1,369  
       
Total assets $ 997,714   $ 955,270   $ 921,894  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 126,838   $ 123,918   $ 151,956  
Interest bearing $ 723,645   $ 658,061     619,542  
Total deposits   850,483     781,979     771,499  
       
Federal funds purchased   -     -     2,417  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   5,570     4,060     2,860  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,250     4,500     9,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances   22,700     53,800     40,000  
Subordinated debt   14,514     14,327     14,752  
Other liabilities   11,712     8,922     6,078  
Total liabilities   908,229     867,588     847,106  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 290   $ 289   $ 289  
Additional paid-in capital   31,881     31,457     31,336  
Retained earnings   65,035     51,679     54,990  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (12,055 )   (13,279 )   (16,118 )
Net Income $ 4,334   $ 17,536   $ 4,291  
Total shareholders' equity   89,485     87,682     74,788  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 997,714   $ 955,270   $ 921,894  
       
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
       


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024*   December 31, 2023*   March 31, 2023*
Non-interest income          
Wealth management services $ 4,907     $ 4,435     $ 4,171
Service charges on deposit accounts   91       111       136
Securities gains (losses), net   0       (445 )     58
Bank owned life insurance income   58       56       52
Other   81       52       91
Total non-interest income   5,137       4,208       4,508
           
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 10,357     $ 10,495     $ 8,487
Taxable securities   2,599       2,554       1,954
Tax-exempt securities   188       210       233
Interest bearing deposits   231       194       61
Federal funds sold   41       41       11
 Other interest income   27       63       65
Total interest income   13,441       13,558       10,812
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   6,450       6,048       4,216
Short-term borrowings   618       685       58
Long-term borrowings   15       23       237
Subordinated debentures   188       187       194
Total interest expense   7,270       6,943       4,705
           
Net interest income   6,171       6,615       6,107
           
Provision for credit losses   (6 )     215       59
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,177       6,400       6,048
           
Total revenue, net   11,315       10,608       10,556
           
Non interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,076       3,563       3,766
Occupancy   453       272       286
Furniture and equipment   4       24       25
Data processing   418       389       427
Wealth management processing fees   214       166       176
Advertising and public relations   34       109       46
Professional services   209       285       116
FDIC insurance assessments   190       225       75
Other   278       322       397
Total non interest expense   5,877       5,355       5,314
           
Income before income taxes   5,438       5,253       5,242
           
Income tax expense   1,104       1,029       951
           
Net income $ 4,334     $ 4,225     $ 4,291
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic $ 1.49     $ 1.46     $ 1.48
Diluted $ 1.48     $ 1.46     $ 1.47
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
 



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
  March 31, 2024* December 31, 2023* March 31, 2023*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $1.49 $1.46 $1.48
Diluted $1.48 $1.46 $1.47
Book value per common share $30.62 $30.31 $25.71
Tangible book value per common share $30.62 $30.31 $25.71
Basic weighted average common shares 2,831,217 2,821,846 2,820,892
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,838,003 2,828,274 2,830,504
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,922,761 2,893,064 2,908,483
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.97% 9.18% 8.11%
Average Loans $656,790 $653,804 $622,012
Average earning assets (1) $958,138 $956,793 $912,603
Average total assets $970,227 $960,852 $918,440
Average shareholders' equity $89,441 $81,759 $75,557
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0
90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0
Net charge offs (recoveries) $11 ($8) $12
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.96% 0.96% 0.95%
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 10.40% 10.53% 10.29%
Common equity tier 1 14.26% 14.58% 13.79%
Total risk-based capital 15.19% 15.53% 14.74%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 51.6% 47.1% 51.3%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.80% 1.75% 1.89%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 19.49% 20.52% 23.05%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 19.49% 20.52% 23.05%
Net interest margin 2.62% 2.78% 2.75%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
       


Truxton Corporation  
Yield Tables  
For The Periods Indicated  
(000's)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:  
 
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2024*   December 31, 2023*   March 31, 2023*  
                         
  Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest Income/ Expense   Average
Balances		 Rates/
Yields (%)		 Interest Income/ Expense  
                         
Earning Assets                        
   Loans $ 656,790   6.28 $ 10,261   $ 653,804   6.18 $ 10,183   $ 622,012   5.46 $ 8,376  
   Loan fees $ 0   0.06 $ 95   $ 0   0.19 $ 312   $ 0   0.07 $ 111  
      Loans with fees $ 656,790   6.34 $ 10,356   $ 653,804   6.37 $ 10,495   $ 622,012   5.53 $ 8,487  
   Mortgage loans held for sale $ 0   0.00 $ 0   $ 0   0.00 $ 0   $ 0   0.00 $ 0  
   Federal funds sold $ 3,255   4.93 $ 41   $ 2,985   5.41 $ 41   $ 866   5.15 $ 11  
   Deposits with banks $ 19,536   4.75 $ 231   $ 14,240   5.51 $ 198   $ 11,749   4.38 $ 127  
   Investment securities - taxable $ 245,516   4.23 $ 2,599   $ 248,778   4.11 $ 2,554   $ 237,601   3.29 $ 1,954  
   Investment securities - tax-exempt $ 33,041   3.4 $ 188   $ 36,986   3.39 $ 210   $ 40,376   3.45 $ 233  
      Total Earning Assets $ 958,138   5.66 $ 13,415   $ 956,793   5.65 $ 13,498   $ 912,604   4.84 $ 10,812  
Non interest earning assets                        
   Allowance for loan losses   (6,309 )         (6,123 )         (6,279 )      
   Cash and due from banks $ 5,270         $ 5,402         $ 6,547        
   Premises and equipment $ 1,260         $ 119         $ 202        
   Accrued interest receivable $ 3,478         $ 3,575         $ 2,843        
   Other real estate $ 0         $ 0         $ 0        
   Other assets $ 30,494         $ 30,404         $ 28,601        
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities   (22,103 )         (29,318 )         (26,077 )      
      Total Assets $ 970,227         $ 960,852         $ 918,441        
Interest bearing liabilities                        
   Interest bearing demand $ 330,343   3.53 $ 2,898   $ 345,966   3.42 $ 2,984   $ 366,260   2.80 $ 2,529  
   Savings and money market $ 162,640   3.4 $ 1,375   $ 138,244   2.95 $ 1,027   $ 127,422   1.70 $ 533  
   Time deposits - retail $ 15,557   3.43 $ 133   $ 16,343   3.18 $ 131   $ 18,256   1.93 $ 87  
   Time deposits - wholesale $ 173,570   4.74 $ 2,044   $ 165,756   4.56 $ 1,906   $ 133,704   3.24 $ 1,067  
      Total interest bearing deposits $ 682,110   3.8 $ 6,450   $ 666,309   3.6 $ 6,048   $ 645,642   2.65 $ 4,216  
   Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 3,401   1.7 $ 15   $ 4,500   1.98 $ 23   $ 16,844   4.09 $ 172  
   Subordinated debt $ 14,610   5.09 $ 188   $ 14,422   5.08 $ 187   $ 15,001   5.17 $ 194  
   Other borrowings $ 57,060   4.28 $ 618   $ 60,859   4.39 $ 685   $ 11,451   4.29 $ 123  
      Total borrowed funds $ 75,071   4.32 $ 821   $ 79,781   4.39 $ 895   $ 43,296   4.52 $ 489  
      Total interest bearing liabilities $ 757,181   3.85 $ 7,271   $ 746,090   3.69 $ 6,943   $ 688,938   2.77 $ 4,705  
Net interest rate spread   1.81 $ 6,144     1.96 $ 6,555     2.08 $ 6,107  
   Non-interest bearing deposits $ 118,809         $ 126,534         $ 150,259        
   Other liabilities $ 4,796         $ 6,469         $ 3,686        
   Shareholder's equity $ 89,441         $ 81,759         $ 75,557        
      Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $ 970,227         $ 960,852         $ 918,440        
Cost of funds   3.33       3.15       2.27    
Net interest margin   2.62       2.78       2.75    
                         
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.      
                         
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.  

 

 


Primary Logo

Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

