GSI Technology to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results on May 2, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for networking, telecommunications and military markets, will announce financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year end 2024 ended March 31, 2024 after the market close on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's fourth quarter and year end financial results and its current outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-717-1738 in the U.S. or 1-646-307-1865 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 1133885. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at https://ir.gsitechnology.com/ .

A replay will be available from May 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through May 9, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 1133885. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is not just advancing technology; we're shaping a smarter, faster, and more efficient future.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, GSI Technology has 158 employees and over 125 granted patents.

For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

kim@haydenir.com



Media Relations:

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

415-348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com



Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802