Sunstone Credit Launches Consultant Partner Program to Simplify Lending for Solar Energy Brokers and Their Clients

New online portal expedites and simplifies the solar lending process for businesses of all sizes

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstone Credit, Inc. , a commercial solar loan platform that helps businesses switch to clean energy, today announced the launch of its Consultant Partner Program, which will give solar energy brokers and consultants easier, quicker access to Sunstone’s loan offerings and extensive installer network.



To date, energy consultants have typically had limited visibility into lending terms, which forced them to go back and forth with borrowers in a way that slowed their sales process and delayed businesses' transition to solar energy. Sunstone’s new Consultant Partner Program gives consultants and brokers access to all the information they need through an easy-to-use online portal, which makes it faster and simpler for them to close deals.

“Sunstone is giving us the tools we need to help our clients go solar without delay, confusion, or compromise,” said Steve Dafnis of EcoLogic Capital. “The Consultant Partner Program makes it much easier to bring terms to borrowers, streamlining how we close sales via solar financing that we know our clients can trust.”

Sunstone offers flexible, straightforward loan tenors up to 20 years, giving consultants and their clients more options than traditional solar loans from banks. Sunstone continues to expand its affordable financing options via its best-in-class online platform to suit varying borrowing needs for businesses of all sizes.

“We’re excited to help consultants better serve their client base and make switching to clean energy as simple and hassle-free as possible,” said Duncan Hinkle, co-founder and SVP of Business Development at Sunstone. “With better access to Sunstone’s financing, brokers and consultants will play an important role in helping us make solar more accessible to businesses across the country.”

This program launch comes on the heels of Sunstone opening its co-headquarters in Baltimore . The company also recently acquired ORKA Finance , a commercial solar lender, and joined a consortium of investors to buy Sunlight Financial, a residential solar financing company. In 2023, Sunstone surpassed half a billion dollars in initiated loan applications across the U.S.

About Sunstone Credit

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to democratize access to solar for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of climate, finance and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone’s products, they save money and reduce their carbon footprint, driving a clean, green future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com .

