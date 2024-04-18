True Tickets Brings Its Renowned Service to Houston's Historic Alley Theatre

HOUSTON, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service for Tessitura organizations, is proud to announce a partnership with Houston's esteemed Alley Theatre. This collaboration marks True Tickets' continued expansion into the Houston market, introducing its innovative ticketing service to one of the largest professional nonprofit theaters outside of New York City.

Founded in 1947, Alley Theatre is a pioneering force in regional theater and a recipient of the Tony Award® for Outstanding Regional Theatre. With a history of premiering Pulitzer Prize-winning plays and transferring productions to major stages worldwide, Alley Theatre has long been a cultural cornerstone in Houston, annually engaging nearly 250,000 people through a dynamic blend of classics and new work.

Alley Theatre’s building, a striking example of Brutalist architecture, opened in 1968 and has since been a symbol of Houston's commitment to the arts. The theater's unique design features, like the tension wire grid for innovative lighting and the absence of traditional curtains, make it a marvel of modern theater architecture.

The partnership with True Tickets introduces a new era of digital ticketing to Alley Theatre, enhancing the audience experience with the convenience and security of digital ticketing. True Tickets' service will streamline the ticketing process, ensuring that patrons' focus remains on the extraordinary performances that Alley Theatre is known for.

"Partnering with an institution as storied and respected as Alley Theatre is a significant milestone for True Tickets," said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. "We are excited to bring our service to the Houston arts community and to be a part of the ongoing legacy of this historic venue.”

Danyel Siler, Chief Marketing Officer, Alley Theatre added, "With True Tickets, we are enhancing how our patrons interact with our theater. This partnership will allow our patrons to securely share their tickets with all members of their party and add them to their digital wallet. We are excited to make our ticketing experience more accessible than ever."

This partnership reaffirms True Tickets' commitment to providing top-tier digital ticketing solutions and marks an important step in its continued expansion into the arts scene in Texas, across the U.S., and internationally.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.

