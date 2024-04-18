Tania Russell of Talk to Tania to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us go through life with a deep sense of un-fulfillment and a burning desire to create a life that is different from the one they currently have. Have you ever wondered what life would be like if we instead focused on our good qualities? We engage in self-sabotaging thoughts and behaviors, that only leave us stuck, feeling discouraged and contributes to feelings of anxiety and depression. None of which leads to growth and flourishing. In order to cope, we engage in behaviors that move us further away from our deepest desires, feeling more inadequate and discouraged. While therapy can be helpful for those who suffer from deep pathologies, there's a more solution-focused practice that can be a game changer for many.

Tania Russell is a top notch highly sought after board certified Positive Psychology Coach and ICF member with a Master’s in Positive Psychology.

Unlike therapy, centered on delving into past traumas or mental health concerns, positive psychology coaching is focused on what’s “right” with us. She helps clients recognize and appreciate the best parts of who they are and the processes that lead us to optimal human flourishing, and a well lived life.

What if we left behind the glass-half empty attitude that incessantly plagues us? What if, instead, we change how we approach our daily lives and explored ways to see how we can make the best of what is? How much better will our outlook in life become if we learn to see things with different eyes? The way we envision the world determines how we show up every day. It’s important to ask ourselves how we can turn around what we see, gain clarity, and approach life with a sense purpose, joy, meaning, and fulfillment.

Tania has dedicated herself to supporting female entrepreneurs or women navigating the challenges of corporate America by offering a supportive, personalized approach, and empowering environment. She is wholeheartedly committed to catalyzing positive transformational change by helping her clients overcome sabotaging behaviors, achievement blocking thinking, and compromised self-confidence.

She zeros in on helping women overcome limiting beliefs, life’s stresses, promotes resiliency, and achieve success in all areas of their lives. With her unique coaching and support, her clients learn to identify and replace limiting beliefs with more empowering thoughts that encourage them to thrive, grow, and achieve their goals, improve capabilities, and develop will power. They are able to reach their full potential and discover a whole new way of being.

Tania integrates mindfulness into her coaching enabling her clients to benefit from a growth mindset, self- awareness, and grow. She also uses a highly effective strength-based model, The Values in Action (VIA) Survey of Character Strengths that helps her clients discover their strengths with remarkable results.

Tania’s interest in positive psychology began early in her career when she was in graduate school studying mental health counseling. With her highly intuitive and inquisitive nature, she realized the atypical model of psychology bleakly focused on what’s “wrong” with us not allowing individuals to own their inner strengths. She herself has suffered from years of depression and through positive psychology interventions, was able to regain autonomy and thrive. This prompted her to move away from the medical diagnostic model and dedicate herself to positive psychology coaching, to help as many women find a life of genuine healing, joy, abundance, and personal and professional success.

Tania says cultivating a positive mindset can significantly impact our well-being and outlook on life. It doesn’t mean ignoring unpleasant events or pretending they don’t exist. It’s more focused on what’s right, so more things in our lives can go right.

With her compassionate, down to earth, easy-going nature that is so easily relatable to her clients, Tania provides valuable support and a journey of transformation and rediscovery.

Tania wants to clarify that positive psychology is not about “thinking” positive because we do experience negative emotions, failures, problems and challenges in our lives that need our attention. However, it’s never dependent on the medical model, but rather about resiliency, autonomy, and what is in our control as far as our mindset and what tools are available to help us function at our best.

Tania encourages individuals to seek out Coaching as a path to self-discovery. Through active listening and asking open-ended questions, she helps her clients express themselves freely and fully.

A heart centered Tania says we are all meant to live a life of joy and abundance. She wants us to become more aware, enlightened, looking at our situations from a different perspective with more positivity and renewed sense of hope.

Everyone wants to achieve something, Tania tells us, but our most monumental problem is within ourselves, how we look at things or perceive things. That is why getting to know our strengths, values, and making certain we have a growth mindset is pivotal to her coaching.

Tania wants us to embrace all aspects of our human emotions but don’t dwell in sadness, anger, or any other negative emotions. By looking at the positive side of everything we will find that we can live our best life. She is here to help us do that.

