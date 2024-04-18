Korro Announces $70 Million Private Placement

Financing led by Deep Track Capital with participation from other leading healthcare investors

Pro-forma cash and cash equivalents of approximately $236 million before fees and expenses

On track for regulatory filing for First-in-Human (FIH) study of KRRO-110 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) patients anticipated in the second half of 2024

Proceeds fund interim readout in the second half of 2025 and FIH study completion in 2026 for KRRO-110

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, announced today that it has entered into a subscription agreement with certain new and existing accredited investors to issue and sell an aggregate of 1,249,283 shares of its common stock in a private placement (PIPE) that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $70.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses. The PIPE is expected to close on April 22, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The PIPE was led by funds affiliated with Deep Track Capital, with participation from Atlas Venture, Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, NEA, Rock Springs Capital, Tri Locum Partners, and other leading healthcare investors.

Korro expects that the net proceeds from the PIPE along with its existing cash and equivalents of $166.4 million as of December 31, 2023, will provide runway to fund the completion of a Phase 1/2 trial of KRRO-110 in ZZ AATD patients, anticipated in 2026, progress additional liver and CNS pipeline programs into the clinic and its platform with a focus on delivery and machine learning, with the remainder used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Piper Sandler is acting as lead placement agent and RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets are acting as co-placement agents for the PIPE.

The offer and sale of the securities in the PIPE are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement, Korro agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares issued in the PIPE.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass.

Korro Contact Information

Investors

IR@korrobio.com

Media

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com