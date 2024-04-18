Mama’s Creations Secures ‘Costco Roadshow’ with Six Branded Items for Members in Northeast Region

‘Costco Roadshow’ In-Store Sampling in May 2024 Provides Opportunity for New, National Placements with Costco

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that it has been selected by Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco”) to participate in a ‘Costco Roadshow’ in the Northeast Region, allowing members to sample the Company’s products as part of an evaluation for a more permanent placement in Costco clubs both in the region as well as nationally.

The Company will host the Costco Roadshow across two clubs in Pennsylvania and Virginia during the month of May. At the demo area, MamaMancini’s product samples will be served to members including beef meatloaf, sausage, peppers and onions, jumbo beef meatballs, and four different types of canned sauces (Original, Homestyle, Four Cheese and Mushroom). Marketing activations in the region across social media channels as well as digital display advertising are planned to encourage Costco members to visit the demo area while shopping.

“We look forward to direct interaction with Costco members to introduce our products to new customers, and new varieties to existing customers,” said Lauren Sella, CMO of Mama’s Creations. “We continue to expand our partnership with Costco, with our products having seen rotations in 5 of 8 regions over the past twelve months. Costco’s high-volume warehouses are ideal venues for our products, while our strict focus on margins ensures each sale meets our requirements, regardless of customer.

“Building upon our previous successful product rotations in Costco, the roadshow will further elevate our brand in the region, and the one-to-one communication with customers will provide valuable insights and feedback as we seek to grow our presence in Costco. A successful roadshow would provide us with the potential to add new and existing products with Costco, both in the Northeast region as well as nationally across other regions. We believe we are well positioned to accelerate robust sales growth and would encourage investors in the Sterling, VA (May 2-5) & Pittsburgh, PA (May 9-12) areas to visit us at Costco during the roadshow period,” concluded Sella.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

