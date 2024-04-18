Seeking Unjust Automatic Win for Mentee Predecessor, 3-decade Assemblywoman Sues NY Election Board, Rising Star Opponent
Former NYS Assemblywoman with 3-Decade Financial Stronghold Sues Progressive Rising Star Candidate Amanda Victoria Mintz and NYS BOE in Supreme Court
Former NYS Assemblywoman Sandra "Sandy" Galef has dually sued the New York State Board of Elections, as well as rising star progressive political candidate, Amanda Victoria Mintz, running for NYS Assembly Member in District 95, in the Westchester Country Supreme Court, calling for Victoria Mintz to be removed from the June 25, 2024 primary ballot in an attempt to win an uncontested election for mentee and longtime crony, predecessor Dana Levenberg.
— Amanda Victoria Mintz
The lawsuit (Case No. 60632/2024 — Westchester County Supreme Court) challenges two issues — Victoria Mintz’s name itself as a registered voter, as well as the position she seeks being called “unclear”. Candidate Amanda Victoria Mintz’s last name is legally Victoria Mintz, and first name Amanda, with no middle name, and is confirmed filed as an eligible registered voter and citizen as such. It is presumed that Galef, aged 83, looked up her name incorrectly in the voter roll before filing her lawsuit. It is also certainly clear to Galef what position Victoria Mintz is seeking, per her own costly lawsuit against said position, as well as the BOE, which interpreted Victoria Mintz’s filings correctly.
Potentially challenging the democratic practice and the will of the people over a technicality at best, Galef is attempting to remove Victoria Mintz from the ballot, disregarding nearly 700 constituent signatures collected by Victoria Mintz’s supporters, in favor of giving Galef's crony, Dana Levenberg, an uncontested instant win.
“This is a disgraceful use of taxpayer dollars, donations and endorsements, and a distasteful method they have chosen in which to attempt to win a race intended to protect the people's choice and democracy at large,” says Amanda Victoria Mintz, “We deserve a fair race”.
Amanda Victoria Mintz, a Latina of Puerto Rican descent born in the Bronx, raised in the 95th district, comes from a working class family of union members and teachers, and is a notable social entrepreneur who founded popular sustainable beverage business Siponey Spritz Co.™, a prestigious B Corp certified company. Victoria Mintz is a self-proclaimed “proud mother just looking to make a positive change” running on a policy called “Change is Now,” with a progressive focus on key issues around education, local business, infrastructure, sustainability, and healthcare access for all. She was inspired to run for office to challenge a 3-decade financial centrist stronghold on the position sought. Victoria Mintz would be the first Latina to represent Westchester and Putnam counties in Albany in this position. In recent weeks, Victoria Mintz has exposed inconsistent policy from Levenberg and Galef on her Instagram, including Galef’s history of supporting charter schools via legislation she implemented as recent as 2019, as well as significant fails including job loss for local unions caused by Levenberg, notably the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Union, resulting in over 100 jobs lost in December 2023.
With urgency to impending elections, the trial is expected to be underway next week, week of April 22nd, 2024, in the Supreme Court of Westchester County, New York State.
Amanda Victoria Mintz Biography
Amanda Victoria (now surname Victoria Mintz) is an award-winning leader in multimedia business communications, environmental and social impact, CPG product development, distribution, marketing, and revenue strategy. She is an emerging progressive political candidate for the Democratic Party, running under the policy “Change is Now” focusing on progressive initiatives towards supporting education, local business, infrastructure, sustainability and healthcare access for all – summarized with the acronym “ELBISH”. She is listed on the official ballot in the NYS Assembly primary scheduled on June 25, 2024, which lists her as Amanda Victoria Mintz, reflecting her full marital name, as of 2023.
In 2019, Amanda co-founded Siponey Spritz Co.™ with husband Joseph Mintz, a B Corp certified super-premium beverage company that utilizes top-quality ingredients and donates 2% of proceeds to environmentalists. Amanda sits on numerous non-profit boards with a focus on supporting those from diverse backgrounds, specifically women of color, as well as environmentalists.
Her work has been featured prominently in the media as an environmentally-driven entrepreneur and social activist.
