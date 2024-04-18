IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Bryan McLaren, Chairman and CEO of Zoned Properties Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), a technology-driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry.

To begin the interview, McLaren provided an introduction to Zoned Properties and its business model.

“Zoned Properties, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is focused on real estate and the regulated cannabis industry. Zoned Properties is essentially a technology-driven property investment company. We look at state-by-state markets that have legalized and regulated cannabis – that's a huge emerging and growing industry.”

“Our company and our team go into these state marketplaces, and we identify, qualify and get these properties approved that can be utilized as regulated cannabis facilities. In the best-case scenario, what we're doing is securing a piece of retail real estate –an old bank, an old restaurant, an old quick service retail location – getting that property approved to be used as a cannabis site called a retail dispensary and leasing that property out to a third-party tenant with a cannabis license in that location under a long-term lease agreement.”

McLaren next discussed his background prior to joining Zoned Properties.

“I’ve been working in the regulated cannabis space as a real estate developer for 10 years now. There were only a couple of states with legalized cannabis back then. Now, we have 38 states in this country that have legalized either medical or full recreational adult use cannabis. We’ve come a long way in the past decade. Prior to that, I spent my early career focused on community development and real estate. I worked on many sustainable development projects, zero waste projects, wind turbines and solar field installations… It takes a lot of planning and organization on these very complex projects to get approvals. That experience translates perfectly into the regulated cannabis space.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Bryan McLaren, Chairman and CEO of Zoned Properties Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), to learn more about the company’s management team, as well as its recent milestones and operational goals for 2024 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Zoned Properties Inc.

Zoned Properties Inc. is a technology-driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company aspires to innovate within the real estate development sector, focusing on direct-to-consumer real estate that is leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its standardized investment process backed by its proprietary property technology. Zoned Properties has developed a national ecosystem of real estate services to support its real estate development model, including a commercial real estate brokerage and a real estate advisory practice. With a decade of national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries. The company targets commercial properties that face unique zoning or development challenges, identifies solutions that can potentially have a major impact on their commercial value and then works to acquire the properties while securing long-term, absolute-net leases.

Zoned Properties targets commercial properties that can be acquired and rezoned for specific purposes, including the regulated and legalized cannabis industry. It does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ZonedProperties.com

