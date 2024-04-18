Mullen Achieves Manufacturing Milestone with 500th Commercial Vehicle Produced

In April 2024, Mullen has 18 active commercial vehicle pilots underway with fleets, municipalities, universities and campuses

BREA, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces a manufacturing milestone achieved with the 500th commercial vehicle recently produced out of its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.

Additional recent highlights include:

The Company currently has 18 active commercial vehicle pilots with fleets, municipalities, universities and campuses underway.

Expansion of its U.S. retail network with dealers located on the West Coast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions expected to commence in June 2024.

Expansion of commercial vehicle distribution in Europe with plans to sell 800 units expected to begin in 2024.

“We have increased requests for our vehicles internationally, and as result, we plan to launch an expansion into Europe next month,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “In addition to international growth, we plan to expand U.S. distribution, adding new dealer points to support commercial EV market penetration.”

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

