CompoSecure CFO Honored with NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Award

Tim Fitzsimmons honored for his outstanding contribution to finance and community in New Jersey

SOMERSET, N.J., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced Chief Financial Officer Tim Fitzsimmons has been named as an honoree in the prestigious NJBIZ Leaders in Finance awards for 2024. The award ceremony took place today at The DoubleTree by Hilton Somerset, where industry peers celebrated the achievements of these leaders.



“Tim’s recognition as a leader in finance reflects his significant contributions to the financial sector, his impact on the community, and his integral role in our company’s growth,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “His expertise and financial acumen have been pivotal in CompoSecure’s transformation and sustained success.”

Tim brings over 35 years of experience to CompoSecure. He has been crucial in transitioning the company into a publicly traded entity, driving its expansion and record growth. His tenure at CompoSecure is marked by his exceptional leadership in finance, significantly contributing to the company’s evolution as a leader in metal payment card technology and its global market presence. Tim is actively involved with Roots & Wings, a local New Jersey nonprofit that supports youth aging out of foster care. Additionally, he collaborates with the Franklin Township Police for their night-out events, fostering a positive relationship between the police and the community.

The NJBIZ Leaders in Finance program acknowledges the exceptional achievements of New Jersey’s financial leaders across the banking, corporate, investment, and blockchain sectors. Honorees are selected by an independent panel of judges with vast experience in finance, focusing on their industry involvement, community engagement, and professional accomplishments.

