Bridgeline to Showcase AI-Powered Search at B2B Online Chicago

WOBURN, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces its exhibition at the B2B Online conference in Chicago, IL, from May 6th to May 8th, 2024. This event is the world’s leading eCommerce and digital marketing conference for manufacturers and distributors.

B2B eCommerce sites lose revenue through outdated search technology and are falling behind in the AI revolution. HawkSearch will unveil AI-powered Smart Search for B2B. Visit the HawkSearch booth to learn how Smart Search will help you grow online revenue and outpace your competition.

Demo Hawksearch at:

  • Chicago Marriott Downtown
  • Monday, May 6th to Wednesday, May 8th, 9 AM - 5 PM
  • Booth Number 105

About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com


