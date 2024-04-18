IBN Coverage Initiated for Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via IBN – Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc. (OTC: LFEV), a developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



Life Electric Vehicles (d/b/a Life EV Group), along with its subsidiaries, is focused on the launch, acquisition and consolidation of multiple brands of e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters and light EVs with the aim of positioning itself as an industry leader for the American micro-mobility market.

The light electric vehicle industry, mainly e-bikes, is fast becoming a leading form of EV sales in the U.S. and Europe. In addition to offering ready-to-ride electric vehicles, Life EV Group intends to distribute individual components, including motors, batteries, chargers, controllers and EV parts, to third party manufacturers in both the U.S. and worldwide.

The company’s first acquisition was completed in 2023 with a 40% equity stake in LEV Manufacturing Inc., a related company and American manufacturer of e-bikes. LEV Manufacturing’s assembly utilizes free-trade zone processes with a U.S. Certificate of Origin, eliminating middle layer costs and resulting in cost-effective production and lower MSRPs. LEV Manufacturing recently completed the acquisition of Serial 1 Cycle Company LLC, an e-bike maker founded by a major U.S. motorcycle manufacturer.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Life Electric Vehicles Holdings.

With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Life Electric Vehicles the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about Life Electric Vehicles, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/LFEV

About Life Electric Vehicles Holdings Inc.

Life Electric Vehicles Holdings (d/b/a Life EV Group), along with its subsidiaries, is a developer, manufacturer and distributor in the light electric vehicle industry. The company’s business model focuses on the launch, acquisition and consolidation of multiple brands of e-bikes, e-trikes, e-scooters and light EVs with the aim of positioning itself as an industry leader for the American micro-mobility market. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LifeEVGroup.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

