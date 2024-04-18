Market Size Analysis: Infrared Anti-Sniper Detection System Industry Trends Unveiled 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Infrared Anti-Sniper Detection System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infrared anti-sniper detection system market is experiencing a significant growth due to growing demand for gun locators. Infrared anti-sniper detection system is a sniper countermeasure that utilizes infrared to detect snipers. Infrared camera uses short-wave infrared sensors to illuminate an area and scan for optical glint of a gun scope & binocular. Moreover, infrared cameras search for muzzle flashes and eye retinas in the area of interest. Infrared sensors pick up the infrared signature of every muzzle flash which unique to a particular weapon, and run it through the database to identify the weapon as well as relay the position of sniper.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Anti-sniper detection system manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Military agencies are witnessing delay in procurement of infrared anti-sniper detection system due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Governments worldwide are diverting financial resources to healthcare services as priority in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, hence creating budget constraints for military agencies.

Research & development of infrared anti-sniper detection system is adversely affected due to lack of workforce caused by the travel bans imposed by governments globally to slow the spread of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in cross border firing & insurgency, increase in demand for protection from sniper shooting in urban environment, and rise in adoption of transient event detection (TED) system-based sensors are some of the factors that drive the global infrared anti-sniper detection system market. However, high equipment cost and stringent policies regarding transfer of technology hinder the market growth. On the contrary, optical imaging software algorithm and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐬𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐬𝐧𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Snipers are difficult to locate in an urban scenario due to large number of buildings. Locating a sniper as early as possible can help neutralize the threat and save lives. For instance, Defense Advanced Research Program Agency, US (DARPA) have developed battlefield optical surveillance system (BOSS) that utilizes forward looking infrared (FLIR) thermal camera to detects potential targets. BOSS offers capability to detect snipers before shot is fired by relying on detection of optical augmentation and thermal characteristics a sniper. Such developments in early detection of snipers in urban environment is expected to boost the global infrared anti-sniper detection system market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐓𝐄𝐃) 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬

Recent implementation of short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging technology or sensors for optical target detection system that has led to the development of transient event detection system. Transient event is a short-lived energy burst in a system caused by sudden changed of state. Transient event detection system scans for this short-lived energy burst using optics & real-time sensor imaging for precision gunshot detection. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (a defense technology company headquartered in Haifa, Israel) have developed SpotLite-M (electro-optical enemy fire detection system) that utilizes TED system based short wave infrared sensors for gunfire location. Such initiatives in adopting new imaging technologies in gunshot detection system will drive the global anti-sniper detection system.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Thales Group.

• SST

• Microflown Avisa B.V.

• Safran Electronics & Defense

• Rafael

• Textron System

• CILAS

• Qinetig North America

• Databuoy Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG