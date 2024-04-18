SIOS Technology’s Sandi Hamilton Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Hamilton is recognized in the Customer Service Leader of the Year category

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today proudly announced that Sandi Hamilton, Director of Support and Documentation, has been presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Leader of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

“Sandi Hamilton's recognition in the Customer Service Leader of the Year category is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership at SIOS,” said Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology. “Her remarkable impact on customer support, team development, and organizational success sets a remarkable standard for excellence in the industry. Congratulations to Sandi for this well-deserved achievement.”

Judges who evaluated SIOS’ Sandi Hamilton gave her many accolades, including:

“We need to hear more stories of women in tech, thank you for sharing.”

“It sounds like Sandi has done a lot of great work implementing process improvements along with software to resolve customer issues faster. I loved reading the accolades her team has received from customers.”

“Sandi Hamilton's exceptional contributions and leadership at SIOS Technology are truly commendable. Her extensive experience and dedication over two decades have made a significant impact on the organization's success, particularly in the realm of customer support. Sandi Hamilton is a standout nominee for recognition, and her remarkable impact on customer support, team development, and overall organizational success deserves commendation. Congratulations to Sandi on her outstanding performance and significant contributions to SIOS Technology.”

“Sandi Hamilton has been truly exceptional in her space. Great job done Sandi.”

“Sandi leads a skilled team that supports SIOS products and delivers exceptional uptime for critical applications. She improved service by implementing a new customer support system, reducing reported cases and increasing satisfaction. Sandi focuses on preemptive solutions to help customers avoid issues. Nice job Sandi!”



“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com