Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Meets with Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin

On April 17, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui met with Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin. The two sides had an exchange of views on bilateral relations, the Ukraine crisis and other issues of mutual interest and concern.

