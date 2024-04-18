Amid economic challenges, Bong Go calls for stronger government interventions to support Filipino farmers

In the wake of economic challenges such as inflation, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has emphasized the urgent need for substantial government intervention to support impoverished communities, particularly Filipino farmers who are currently facing severe drought conditions.

During an ambush interview on Monday, April 15, after attending the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba event in Sta. Cruz, Laguna, Go highlighted the multifaceted nature of ongoing economic challenges.

"Marami pong factors ang tinitingnan natin. Unang una, yung pagtataas po ng presyo ng krudo, hindi naman natin mapigilan. Dahil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng oil sa world market, tataas din ang presyo ng gasolina sa ating bansa. Tataas talaga 'yung lahat ng bilihin," the senator explained.

Furthermore, Go addressed the agricultural sector, which has been hit hard by both natural and man-made adversities.

"At pagdating naman sa agricultural goods, tumataas din po ang presyo dahil po sa natural and man-made disasters. Ngayon, mag-e-El Nino, tagtuyot, apektado po ang ating mga farmers," he said.

This comes at a time when PAGASA reports indicate that 31 provinces nationwide are experiencing drought, severely impacting agricultural productivity and inflating prices of essential goods.

In response to these challenges, Go advocated for enhanced agricultural support to small farmers through the provision of more agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, drought-resistant seeds, and the promotion of free training for farmers.

"Importante rito, masaya ang farmers natin. 'Pag masaya ang ating farmers, maganda 'yung production natin, mas maraming mapu-produce na pagkain ang ating mga farmers at may pangsuporta sila sa pamilya. Kung may supply, mas mumura po ang bilihin," he said.

Go also suggested to the executive branch to distribute financial aid directly to farmers and the needy sectors if possible, given the availability of various social programs funded in this year's budget.

"Kung may mga ayuda ang gobyerno, nakikiusap po ako sa executive, ibigay n'yo na po 'yung pera sa nangangailangan. Pera naman ng taumbayan 'yan. Ibalik n'yo po sa tao, ibigay n'yo sa farmers, ibigay n'yo sa mga mahirap. Kaya nga po tayo nag-a-approve sa Senado ng budget, para po 'yan makatulong sa mga mahihirap," he urged, highlighting the critical role of government support in times of crisis.

"'Yan lang po ang pakiusap ko sa executive. Do not be selective. Ibigay n'yo po sa mga mahihirap para matugunan kaagad ang mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan lalung lalo na po 'yung mga mahihirap, unahin n'yo po sila," he concluded.

The urgency of these interventions is underscored by recent data from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), which reported a slight increase in the country's inflation rate to 3.4 percent in February 2024, largely driven by rising food prices. NEDA assures that efforts are ongoing to mitigate the impact of El Niño and manage inflation, particularly in sectors most vulnerable to price hikes.