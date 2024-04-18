PHILIPPINES, April 18 - Press Release

April 18, 2024 Bong Go supports gov't interventions to help rebuild homes of crisis affected households as he visits recovering fire victims in Quezon City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited 231 recovering fire victims in Quezon City despite his packed schedule on Monday evening, April 15. Go arrived with additional aid to reassure and support the affected families in coordination with Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar, Mayor Joy Belmonte, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, and Councilor Banjo Pilar, among others. Affected residents from Barangays Culiat, E. Rodriguez, Fairview, and Commonwealth all gathered at Forestry Covered Court, where the beneficiaries received snacks, vitamins, masks, grocery packs, shirts, and balls for volleyball and basketball from Go's team. There were also select recipients of shoes, bicycles, mobile phones, and watches. Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority, through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) that Go earlier advocated for and continues to support, also provided housing assistance to said beneficiaries to help them rebuild their homes. "Itinaguyod natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog at ibang sakuna na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kagamitan," Go explained. "Mga kababayan ko, huwag kayong magpasalamat sa amin... kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo," he expressed. EHAP aims to provide support to recovery and rebuilding efforts of families who have lost their homes due to disasters such as fires, typhoons, and earthquakes. By pushing for the continuing implementation of EHAP, affected families are given a boost to rebuild their lives and homes. To further help the city, Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported various projects, including the construction of multipurpose buildings, road rehabilitation, installation of streetlights, drainage improvement, and flood control structures in several barangays. He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. He also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), as well as halfway houses to be built near some of the national specialty centers in the city. "Kapiling natin muli si Mr. Malasakit, ang isa sa mga pinakamasipag na senador na meron tayo sa buong Pilipinas, Senator Bong Go. Alam niyo talagang masipag siya dahil kanina po nag-ribbon-cutting sa bagong Red Cross building sa Quezon City at nagkaroon ng mass oath taking ang Red Cross bago siya nakapunta dito. Ginugol niya ang kaniyang buong maghapon hanggang gabi dito sa Lungsod ng Quezon. Patunay ng kaniyang pagmamahal at malapit na puso sa mga mamamayan ng Lungsod ng Quezon," Congresswoman Co-Pilar highlighted. Before assisting the fire victims, Go joined the celebrations marking the 77th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the 75th Anniversary of its Quezon City Chapter on April 15. Earlier that day, Go, the adopted son of CALABARZON, was in Sta. Cruz, Laguna where he assisted displaced workers and cooperatives while joining the festivities of the 20th Kesong Puti Festival. "Kahit gabi na ay tuloy lang po ako sa tulong sa tao. Dahil yan po ang sinumpaan ko sa inyo na magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Walang tigil akong magseserbisyo lalung-lalo na sa ating mga kababayan natin na mahihirap," stressed Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor. As the primary author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, Senator Go emphasized the critical importance of improving fire prevention efforts. This Act mandates a ten-year modernization program aimed at bolstering the BFP's capabilities through the recruitment of more firefighters, the acquisition of advanced fire-fighting equipment, and the development of specialized training programs. Additionally, it requires the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and informational drives in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units. Meanwhile, Go, who serves as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those who need medical-related support. The senator encouraged the public to visit any of the eleven Malasakit Centers in the city. Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the EAMC, Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC). Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after he witnessed the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, which was institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go. As of this date, there are 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide with the latest being launched today, April 17 in Ospital ng Muntinlupa. The Department of Health likewise shared that more than ten million Filipinos have already benefitted from the program.