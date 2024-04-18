Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the reported influx of Chinese students in Cagayan

Bagong kabanata nanaman ba ito ng Pastillas Scam?

Visa Upon Arrival (VUA) and other immigration processes have been abused in the past, as it enabled the unchecked entry of Chinese nationals working for POGOs.

Our hearings on the Pastillas Scam led to the suspension of the VUA system at that time. The same might apply in this alarming new development.

Kamakailan lang sa Thailand may nahuli ding mga Chinese na nagpapanggap na Pilipino. Kahit pala ASEAN region naghahasik ng lagim ang mga ito. Baka konektado din ito sa biglang pagdami ng Chinese students sa Cagayan.

Maghahain ako ng resolusyon tungkol dito. Maliban sa posibleng paglabag sa ating mga proseso sa immigration, the Senate should look into the reported presence of Chinese nationals around EDCA sites. This is a national security concern that must be addressed.