Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,504 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the reported influx of Chinese students in Cagayan

PHILIPPINES, April 18 - Press Release
April 18, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the reported influx of Chinese students in Cagayan

Bagong kabanata nanaman ba ito ng Pastillas Scam?

Visa Upon Arrival (VUA) and other immigration processes have been abused in the past, as it enabled the unchecked entry of Chinese nationals working for POGOs.

Our hearings on the Pastillas Scam led to the suspension of the VUA system at that time. The same might apply in this alarming new development.

Kamakailan lang sa Thailand may nahuli ding mga Chinese na nagpapanggap na Pilipino. Kahit pala ASEAN region naghahasik ng lagim ang mga ito. Baka konektado din ito sa biglang pagdami ng Chinese students sa Cagayan.

Maghahain ako ng resolusyon tungkol dito. Maliban sa posibleng paglabag sa ating mga proseso sa immigration, the Senate should look into the reported presence of Chinese nationals around EDCA sites. This is a national security concern that must be addressed.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the reported influx of Chinese students in Cagayan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more