April 18, 2024 Bringing support to urban poor communities, Bong Go personally distributes assistance to displaced workers in Muntinlupa City On Wednesday, April 17, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go directly engaged with and delivered essential support to displaced workers in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, who have been severely affected by economic challenges. In his speech, Go expressed support for social programs for the poor to help them overcome poverty, joblessness, and hunger. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," said Go. The activity was held at the covered court of Brgy. Putatan, where Go and his Malasakit Team provided essential items, such as food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball, to 1,000 displaced workers. There were also select bicycle recipients, a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch. Through Go's initiative, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) likewise held a briefing for those who qualify, acquainting them with the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program provides short-term employment assistance to those affected by economic challenges. "Salamat sa DOLE. Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said. Furthermore, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize a program providing short-term employment to eligible individuals from underprivileged households. Within the framework of this proposed measure, a program called the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be created. If enacted into law, the primary objective of REAP is to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Go then thanked local officials, including Mayor Ruffy Biazon and Vice Mayor Temy Simundac, for their service to their constituents. Meanwhile, to reduce the financial strain on individuals needing medical services, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also successfully pushed the Malasakit Centers program. On the same day, Go attended the launch of the Malasakit Center at the Ospital ng Muntinlupa, the 163rd center in the country. Another Malasakit Center in the city is located at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine. This program aims to consolidate various government medical assistance into a single, accessible location, offering a one-stop shop for easier access. These centers aim to help economically disadvantaged and indigent patients decrease their medical costs. The centers have helped more than ten million underprivileged Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Principally sponsored and authored by Go and with the help of his fellow lawmakers, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 in 2019. As he continues to be committed to enhancing the quality of public service in urban communities, Go, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the acquisition of medicines for the city's Rolling Botika, a multipurpose vehicle, the construction of an evacuation center and a stand-alone dialysis clinic inside the Bureau of Corrections — all in Muntinlupa. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Go also aided fire victims in Pasay City and Manila City.