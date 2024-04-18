Sweden and US strengthen cooperation on research, innovation and education

SWEDEN, April 18 - To improve the conditions for cooperation between Swedish and American universities, research institutions and businesses on research, innovation and education, Vinnova and the Swedish Research Council have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with the National Science Foundation (NSF) of the United States of America.

The memorandum establishes conditions for collaboration in several research-intensive areas, including next-generation wireless networks (Next-G). These areas include, but are not limited to 6G, artificial intelligence and machine learning, chemical sensing, quantum information science and STEM learning. The parties will jointly identify areas of cooperation to be prioritised within the framework of the memorandum.

Through this memorandum, conditions for collaboration within the Government’s investments in 6G and civilian and military technological development (dual-use technologies) will also improve.

“Sweden is already a leading nation in innovation and telecommunications, but we need to gear up to retain that position. An increased exchange of knowledge between Swedish and leading American researchers in both academia and the business sector will help Sweden maintain and strengthen its competitiveness and thereby also accelerate the green and digital transition,” says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

“Following up the Government’s investment in 6G through the Swedish Research Council and Vinnova with this memorandum of understanding that they are signing with NSF is an encouraging development. It paves the way for Swedish actors to engage in world-class cooperation and advanced research, and strengthens Sweden’s position as a strong research nation,” says Minister for Education Mats Persson.

The Government’s research and innovation council, the Vinnova Silicon Valley Office, Nordic Innovation House and the recently established Consulate-General in San Francisco are all involved in the work.