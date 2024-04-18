Infinite Reality Appoints Seasoned Marketing Technology Executive Karina Kogan as Chief Marketing Officer

Kogan Brings Over 20 Years of Marketing, Digital Media and Product Experience From Companies Including Peloton and WarnerMedia

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (“iR” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of cutting-edge virtual, AI-powered immersive experiences, today announced the appointment of Karina Kogan as Chief Marketing Officer.



Karina Kogan is an award-winning marketing and technology executive with a track record of fueling transformational growth and digital innovation for traditional and disruptor brands. Prior to Infinite Reality, Karina served as Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Pvolve, an omnichannel fitness company that in 2023 announced a strategic partnership with Jennifer Aniston. She has also held senior executive roles as CMO of Oura, SVP & Global Head of Product Marketing at Peloton and SVP of Digital Media and Products at WarnerMedia. She currently sits on the board of directors for Jackpot.com and AIR (Advanced Inhalation Rituals) and is a strategic advisor to a number of early-to-mid stage start-ups.

John Acunto, Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Reality, commented, "Karina is a remarkable marketing leader with deep expertise in digital innovation and scaling disruptive brands. Her experience and creativity will be invaluable as iR pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of immersive digital experiences, and more deeply engaging consumers while improving business outcomes for brands. We are excited to have her on board as we enter this new chapter for Infinite Reality.”

In the newly filled role of Chief Marketing Officer, Kogan will lead key marketing functions such as global communications, brand and go-to-market strategy, creative services, demand generation and account-based marketing, media planning and buying, market insights, content marketing and social media. She will be focused on amplifying iR’s story, and super-serving its clients and consumers with best-in-class immersive and AI-powered technology, content and design services.

Kogan stated, “I am thrilled to be joining the Infinite Reality team and help lead the Company's next phase of growth. iR's pioneering work presents a unique opportunity to redefine how consumers, creators and brands engage with each other and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the Company's momentum and expand its reach globally."

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (“iR”) is an innovative technology and entertainment company specializing in the development of cutting-edge, AI-powered immersive experiences. iR’s immersive experiences enable brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they distribute content, engage audiences, and commercialize their creations while also giving them ownership over their data. With its deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops immersive experiences that maximize the value between brands, content, and audiences and redefine the possibilities in connected digital environments.

