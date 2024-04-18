Energy and Water Development Corp. Secures US Patent Application for Innovative Water Generation Technology

MIAMI, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Energy and Water Development Corp. (“EAWD”) (OTCQB: EAWD), renowned for its sustainable water and energy solutions, proudly announces the filing of its U.S. National Stage application under 35 USC 371, application number 18/688,661, part of its strategic initiative to secure its intellectual property on a global scale. This application builds on the international application PCT/EP2021/074299 and aligns with filings in key markets including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia.

The technology outlined in this patent, the Self-Sufficient Energy Supplied System for Generating Atmospheric Water, represents a breakthrough in water resource management, utilizing renewable energy to extract water from atmospheric humidity. This innovative system provides a sustainable alternative to traditional water supplies, crucial for regions plagued by water scarcity.

MSc Irma Velazquez, CEO of EAWD, emphasized the importance of the U.S. filing: "Our application under 35 USC 371 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to protecting our innovative technology and enhancing our operational footprint globally. This system is set to revolutionize the way we access clean water, particularly in water-stressed areas, aligning perfectly with our mission of sustainability and technological advancement."

By securing its intellectual property through this patent application, EAWD affirms its position at the forefront of the water solutions industry, offering new hope for sustainable development worldwide.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.:

Energy and Water Development Corp. is a global leader in engineering solutions, specializing in sustainable technologies that address critical water and energy challenges. With a presence in Germany, the United States, and Latin America, EAWD is committed to innovation and excellence. For more information, please visit https://www.energy-water.com .

