Bitcoin Depot Purchases Roughly 2,300 Kiosks to Meet Increased Retailer Demand

Purchase of Kiosks Solidifies Leading Market Share in North America

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced the purchase of approximately 2,300 Bitcoin ATMs. The Company plans to strategically deploy these kiosks as part of its ongoing expansion efforts throughout 2024 and beyond.



The purchase of approximately 2,300 Bitcoin ATMs comes at a greater than 50% discount in cost per-kiosk compared to the Company's typical per-kiosk cost. The majority of the kiosks are scheduled to be delivered to Bitcoin Depot over the next two quarters. This purchase will bring the total number of kiosks in Bitcoin Depot`s fleet to over 10,000 kiosks after all of these kiosks are delivered. This rapid expansion of the Bitcoin Depot fleet helps the company meet the growing demand from retailers for its Bitcoin ATMs. Year to date, in 2024, Bitcoin Depot has signed over 2,000 new retail locations.

“This purchase will expand our fleet to over 10,000 kiosks and provides a cost-efficient opportunity to continue our expansion this year and further grow our industry-leading market share,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “Our pipeline of expansion opportunities remains strong and we look forward to deploying these kiosks into new locations throughout the year as we remain well-positioned to support mass crypto adoption as the world's leading Bitcoin ATM network.”

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick, and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader digital financial system, including using their Bitcoin for purposes of making payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases, and investments.

This news marks the latest show of momentum for Bitcoin Depot, which holds the largest market BTM share in North America, with over 7,300 Bitcoin ATM locations. The announcement follows several recent milestones and expansions for the company, including its first partnership with a major grocery chain as well as the advancement of its newly launched profit share program in April 2024. The company also recently surpassed its goal of signing 8,000 BTM locations ahead of schedule to achieve the largest installed fleet of locations in its history and announced expansions into new markets, including Puerto Rico and Australia .

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 7,400 kiosk locations as of April 1, 2024. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, the anticipated effects of the Amendment, and the closing of the Preferred Sale. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

