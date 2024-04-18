23andMe announces CEO’s intention to pursue a potential take-private

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, has been made aware that Anne Wojcicki, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chair of the Board of Directors of 23andMe, is considering making a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of 23andMe that she does not currently own, as she stated in an amendment dated April 17, 2024 to her Schedule 13D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ms. Wojcicki currently owns shares constituting more than 20% of the total outstanding shares and entitling her to approximately 49% of the voting power of the total outstanding shares of 23andMe. Ms. Wojcicki also indicated in her Schedule 13D filing that she wishes to maintain control of 23andMe and, therefore, will not be willing to support any alternative transaction.

The Board of Directors of 23andMe previously formed a Special Committee on March 28, 2024, comprised of independent directors, to review strategic alternatives that may be available to 23andMe to maximize shareholder value. The Special Committee will carefully review Ms. Wojcicki’s proposal when and if it is made available and evaluate it in light of other available strategic alternatives, including continuing to operate as a publicly traded company. The Special Committee is committed to acting in the best interests of 23andMe and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that the foregoing will result in any particular outcome, and 23andMe does not intend to comment further on these matters until 23andMe determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

The Special Committee has engaged Wells Fargo as its financial advisor and Dechert LLP as its legal advisor.



