Dundee Precious Metals Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held May 8, 2024

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announces its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 4 PM EDT via live audio webcast.



Details of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including link to the audio webcast are as follows:

Webcast date

and time Wednesday, May 8, 2024

4 PM EDT Webcast link https://meetnow.global/MDRZUTV Replay Archive will be available on www.dundeeprecious.com Meeting materials Available on www.dundeeprecious.com under Investor Centre

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia and Ecuador. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact: