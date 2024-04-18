VirTra Awarded $5.9M Prototype Contract from U.S. Army IVAS Prime Contractor Microsoft

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announced a $5.9 million order for prototypes to support the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (“IVAS”) program. This order represents an important continuation in VirTra’s engagement with the IVAS program. VirTra will recognize revenue in three phases with reliability testing, soldier assessment, and final hardware deliveries, all scheduled in 2024.



The order includes bolt kits and magazines and high-pressure air fill stations for the IVAS program specifications with Microsoft as the prime contractor. In its role as the prime contractor, Microsoft ensures cohesive project delivery, integrating VirTra’s training hardware with the objectives of the IVAS program. The recoil hardware has been engineered with a focus on intense environmental conditions, performance and reliability. To achieve uninterrupted and realistic recoil feedback, the fill stations utilize high-pressure air (HPA) technology reaching 3,000 psi. The hardware has been engineered for a realistic training experience for our military personnel.

John Givens, CEO of VirTra, stated, “This additional prototype contract award, in support of the IVAS program, is a testament to the reliability and performance of our technology. This series of awards has implemented new features and tuned our design to meet the rigorous requirements of the program. Our enhanced production capabilities and investment in new technologies have solidified our contract execution by improving quality and capacity.”

Over the past two years, VirTra has significantly expanded its production capacity and improved operating efficiencies, while refining its hardware designs. These advancements highlight the Company’s readiness for mass production and commitment to fulfilling the U.S. Army’s expanding needs. In support of this effort, Microsoft has scheduled on-location Soldier Assessments at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in 2024.

The U.S. Army’s requirements highlight the industry’s shift towards more advanced and immersive training experiences for servicemembers. VirTra’s recoil hardware will provide enhanced training capabilities and readiness to support improved standards for military training and set the stage for future advancements in defense technology.

For more information about VirTra’s advanced recoil kits and other innovative training solutions, please visit VirTra’s website: https://www.virtra.com/tool/military-recoil-kits/

About Integrated Visual Augmentation System (“IVAS”) Program

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) provides a single platform that allows the Soldier to Fight, Rehearse, and Train. It leverages tactical Mixed Reality to increase the Warfighter’s battlefield awareness and ability to rapidly identify potential threats and take decisive action. The IVAS enables tactical planning, networked information sharing, and an augmented reality Synthetic Training Environment (STE) that will enable Warfighters to fight 25 “bloodless battles” before engaging the enemy.

The Army is developing IVAS to respond to an erosion in close combat capability relative to pacing threats identified in the 2018 National Defense Strategy via a Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA) Rapid Prototype pathway. IVAS integrates next generation 24/7 situational awareness tools and high-resolution simulations to deliver a single platform that improves Soldier sensing, decision making, target acquisition, and target engagement. These capabilities will provide the increased lethality, mobility, and situational awareness necessary to achieve overmatch against our current and future adversaries.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

