Playtika Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2024 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com. To listen live, participants may register for the webcast here.

About Playtika
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Contact

Investor Contact
Tae Lee
SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tael@playtika.com

Press Contact
Eric Barnes
Director, TrailRunner International
Eric.barnes@trailrunnerint.com

Source: Playtika Holding Corp.


