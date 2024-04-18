HireVue Wins Bronze Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service in 2024

HireVue Customer Service Team Unlocks Efficiencies & Exceeds Industry Standards Post-acquisition

Salt Lake City, UT, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, today announced two bronze awards in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This year’s honors include:

Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year

Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for the 5th year in a row,” said Geoff Camplin, Senior Vice President of Customer Success. “We significantly expanded our customer base with our industry-shaping acquisition of Modern Hire, and the team was able to simultaneously onboard twenty-five new agents and streamline operations to reduce ticket volumes by 57%. Under the leadership of Kim Labrum, this group continues to prove their unparalleled commitment to our customers and candidates, and I’m so happy they’re being recognized for their hard work.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue’s deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates’ unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

