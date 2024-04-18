BiomX Announces the Appointment of Susan Blum to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced the appointment of Susan Blum to its Board of Directors. Ms. Blum was also appointed to serve as a member and chair of the audit committee of the Board.



“We are pleased to welcome Susan Blum to our Board of Directors who joins BiomX at one of the most exciting periods in our company’s history,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX Inc. “For nearly two decades, Susan has held executive positions in both finance and accounting within the life sciences sector, and her extensive leadership in these critical areas will provide our company with significant expertise to help guide our continued integration of the recently acquired Adaptive Phage Therapeutics and efficiently optimize our resources to further advance our two clinical-stage programs, BX004 and BX211.”

Ms. Blum is the Chief Financial Officer of Melinta Therapeutics, LLC. (“Melinta”), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses. She joined Melinta in 2016 as the company’s Controller, and then served as Vice President of Finance & Chief Accounting Officer prior to being appointed to the CFO position in 2021. Prior to joining Melinta, Ms. Blum served as Corporate Controller at Textura Corporation from 2013 to 2016, supporting the company’s IPO and transformation into a publicly-traded organization. Ms. Blum also served in leadership roles at Orbitz Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: OWW) from 2011 to 2013 and at Facet Biotech Corporation and PDL BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDLI) from 2004 to 2010, where she was responsible for such functions as external reporting and related compliance, technical accounting and internal controls over financial reporting. Ms. Blum began her career in public accounting at Ernst & Young, where she spent nearly seven years working with a diverse client base ranging from large, public international engagements to development-stage enterprises. Ms. Blum is a Certified Public Accountant, currently serves as a member of the BioNJ Cybersecurity Committee and holds a B.S. in Business Commerce from Santa Clara University.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

BiomX Contacts

Investor Relations:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

John Fraunces

Managing Director

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com, or

Brian Mullen

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(203) 461-1175

Bmullen@lifesciadvisors.com

BiomX, Inc.

Anat Primovich

Corporate Project Manager

+972 (50) 697-7228

anatp@biomx.com

Source: BiomX Inc.