Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2024 Conference Call/Webcast

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its first quarter 2024 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here:  https://register.vevent.com/register/BI525615f3be7946a8be8bb4934ce4eb68. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ckyaak4u

Date: May 1, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

(WHG-G)

  
CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

(214) 756-6900


