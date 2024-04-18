TransUnion Promotes Ashish Khattar to Chief Revenue Officer of Canada

A seasoned sales executive with significant experience in financial services and information solutions, Khattar will be responsible for continuing TransUnion’s strong growth in Canada.

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has promoted Ashish Khattar to Chief Revenue Officer of Canada. With a successful track record and extensive financial services and information solutions experience, Khattar will oversee sales, customer success, sales operations and enablement for TransUnion’s Canada business. Khattar will focus on driving continued growth and building on strong client relationships. He will ensure TransUnion continues to innovate and drive value for Canadian customers and consumers. He will also serve as a member of the senior leadership team and help ensure TransUnion continues to grow and further solidify its leadership position in Canada.

Khattar has been an integral part of the company since joining in 2016 as the Business Head of Financial Services for TransUnion’s India business. He relocated to Canada in January 2020 and held the position of Vice President, Financial Services, where he spearheaded growth and drove strategic value for Canada’s leading banks and financial institutions.

“I am excited to have Ashish take on an expanded role within TransUnion and be able to bring tangible value to our customers across all business verticals,” said Juan Sebastian D’Achiardi, Regional President of TransUnion Canada. “Ashish has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities with a deep customer-centric mindset, driving strategic value for our customers and building on our strong client relationships. I am confident that he will continue to succeed in driving growth and delivering exceptional customer service, while providing leadership and strategic guidance to our business.”

Before joining TransUnion, Khattar held a number of senior sales positions at various leading financial institutions, such as Citibank and Deutsche Bank. He has a Bachelor of Computer Application and a postgraduate management diploma from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management.

“Providing strategic value and innovative solutions that help make trust possible between businesses and consumers is core to TransUnion,” said Khattar. “I am proud to lead the team that helps bring those solutions to our customers and look forward to driving continued growth, tangible value and innovation for all our customers.”

