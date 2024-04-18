Lantheus to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 2, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
BEDFORD, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2024, to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024.
To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.
About Lantheus
Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.
Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com
Melissa Downs
Senior Director, External Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com