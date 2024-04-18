Literary Memoir A GALE STRONGER THAN LONGING Hearkens Back to Places and Rituals with Nostalgic Significance

New from Palmetto Publishing, this poignant reflection on early adolescence, in a foreign country and immersed in the pursuit of golf, speaks to the power of places to awaken our deepest memories when we need them most.

Charleston, SC, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past decade, there has been a surge of interest in across-the-pond cultural exchange, thanks in part to internationally renowned artists like Ed Sheeran, whose songs often touch on universally relatable coming-of-age themes set in the unique backdrop of a vibrant culture. The literary world has been no stranger to these themes, either. Books ranging from H is for Hawk to Prince Harry’s Spare have achieved either strong critical recognition or, at least, a noteworthy platform.

Readers yearning for poignant stories set in the hills and coastal towns of the British Isles will find a lovely companion in A Gale Stronger Than Longing. And lovers of golf will be especially rewarded. Author Val H. Stieglitz is a Florida native who spent two of his most formative years in the town of Milford Haven, Wales. There, Stieglitz met his first love, bonded over the demanding disciplines of golf, and was shaped by the beauty of the countryside.

A Gale Stronger Than Longing is styled as a partially fictionalized memoir of Stieglitz’s time in Wales. The book’s reflections are built around a leisurely nine holes with an old friend, before a school reunion dinner. Returning to Wales, 30+ years after departing as an adolescent, Stieglitz reenters and confronts the lingering heartbreak of having left behind a place that had just begun to feel like home, full of deep and unresolved memories.

This powerful story about the firm hold nostalgia can exert and maintain over time will itself linger in the hearts of readers. It speaks to how a special place, and its people, encountered during a formative time, can create lasting bonds that must be searched out, understood, and reconciled even decades in the future.

About the Author:

Val H. Stieglitz experienced the onset of adolescence amid the almost mystical climes of Milford Haven, Wales. A native of South Miami, Florida, Val wrote is first story in sixth grade at Sunset Elementary School. After college, he edited and published newspapers and started a statewide syndicated news service in South Carolina. Although he spent much of his time pursuing an active and fruitful law career, Val’s imagination never left him, and he now writes prolifically. He also loves guitar, golf, and soccer, and he has a fulfilling life with his wife, Sandra, their two children, and their dogs.

