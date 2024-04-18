Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Kinzalkomb, telmisartan,hydrochlorothiazide, Date of authorisation: 19/04/2002, Revision: 40, Status: Authorised

Kinzalkomb contains two active substances, telmisartan and hydrochlorothiazide.

Telmisartan is an ‘angiotensin-II-receptor antagonist’, which means that it blocks the action of a hormone in the body called angiotensin II. Angiotensin II is a powerful vasoconstrictor (a substance that narrows blood vessels). By blocking the receptors to which angiotensin II normally attaches, telmisartan stops the hormone having an effect, allowing the blood vessels to widen.

Hydrochlorothiazide is a diuretic, which is another type of treatment for hypertension. It works by increasing urine output, reducing the amount of fluid in the blood and reducing blood pressure.

The combination of the two active substances has an additive effect, reducing the blood pressure more than either medicine alone. By lowering blood pressure, the risks associated with high blood pressure, such as having a stroke, are reduced.