Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,580 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Betmiga, mirabegron, Date of authorisation: 20/12/2012, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

The active substance in Betmiga, mirabegron, is a beta-3-adrenergic-receptor agonist. It works by attaching to and activating beta-3 receptors that are found in the muscle cells of the bladder.

Experimental studies have shown that, when activated, beta-3 receptors cause the bladder muscles to relax. This is thought to lead to an increase in the capacity of the bladder and changes in the way the bladder contracts, resulting in fewer bladder contractions and thus fewer unwanted urinations.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Betmiga, mirabegron, Date of authorisation: 20/12/2012, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more