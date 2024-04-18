Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Betmiga, mirabegron, Date of authorisation: 20/12/2012, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

The active substance in Betmiga, mirabegron, is a beta-3-adrenergic-receptor agonist. It works by attaching to and activating beta-3 receptors that are found in the muscle cells of the bladder.

Experimental studies have shown that, when activated, beta-3 receptors cause the bladder muscles to relax. This is thought to lead to an increase in the capacity of the bladder and changes in the way the bladder contracts, resulting in fewer bladder contractions and thus fewer unwanted urinations.