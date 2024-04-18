RSIPF and SIAF on patrol for Joint Elections

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have led joint security patrols through the streets of Honiara on Election Day.

RSIPF Police Response Department members led the patrol on Wednesday morning from Rove Headquarters, through to White River and Henderson.

Officers from the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) assisted with visibility patrol. This included policing partners such as the Australian Federal Police, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, and Fiji Police Force.

The RSIPF is the lead security agency for planning, coordinating and executing the security operation for the elections, and will continue to be supported by SIAF.

As the polling day is peaceful, RSIPF and security partners will provide security for the ballot boxes till all reaches the counting venues.

RSIPF will provide a heavy police presence at the counting venues and make sure all the counting process happen safely.

RSIPF is appealing to the public to respect the counting process and the outcome of results. Please stay calm during the counting period.

//End

RSIPF Police Response Team (PRT) lead the convoy during election day patrols.

RSIPF security patrols drive through communities on election day in Honiara.

SIAF members partaking in the RSIPF security convoy on election day.

SIAF provided drone assistance to the RSIPF during election day