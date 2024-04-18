Official Counting for Makira/Ulawa underway

Police officers loading ballot boxes this morning for transportation to the counting venue.

Counting underway at the F.M Campbell School Hall for the Central Makira Constituency.

Counting for Makira/Ulawa Province in the 2024 Joint Election began this morning at the F.M Campbell School Hall in Kirakira.

Central Makira and its three wards are the first to be counted from 10am this morning. Ballot papers for Ulawa/Ugi constituency and its four wards will start at 2pm today.

Election Manager for Makira/Ulawa Province, Gilbert Tabihau said the biggest hurdle faced is getting the ballot papers across to Kirakira given the current bad weather faced in this part of the country.

With the assistance from Helicopters, some ballot boxes have made it to the counting centre during the course of today.

Mr. Tabihau said the two big constituencies of West and East Makira will be counted tomorrow morning (19th April 2024).

Depending on the pace of counts conducted, the Central Makira Constituency will know their representative the latter part of the day, with Ulawa/Ugi later tonight.

–SIEC