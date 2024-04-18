Counting in Renbel Province begins after slow arrival of ballot boxes from Bellona Island

Counting for Rennell and Bellona Province begins late this afternoon following the slow arrival of ballot boxes from Bellona Island.

The ballot boxes and polling officials were airlifted by helicopter to the Provincial Capital of Tingoa.

Election Manager for Renbel Province, Robert Kaua confirmed to SIEC Media this morning that ballot boxes that were retrieved from polling stations around Rennell Island were kept safely at the Provincial Capital last night under tight police watch.

Renbel Province enjoyed a peaceful election process yesterday.

Provincial Police Commander Henry Oneone confirmed this and thanked the people of Renbel for respecting the each other and the rule of law.

ENDS///