Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,579 in the last 365 days.

Counting in Renbel Province begins after slow arrival of ballot boxes from Bellona Island

Counting in Renbel Province begins after slow arrival of ballot boxes from Bellona Island

 

Counting for Rennell and Bellona Province begins late this afternoon following the slow arrival of ballot boxes from Bellona Island.

The ballot boxes and polling officials were airlifted by helicopter to the Provincial Capital of Tingoa.

Election Manager for Renbel Province, Robert Kaua confirmed to SIEC Media this morning that ballot boxes that were retrieved from polling stations around Rennell Island were kept safely at the Provincial Capital last night under tight police watch.

Renbel Province enjoyed a peaceful election process yesterday.

Provincial Police Commander Henry Oneone confirmed this and thanked the people of Renbel for respecting the each other and the rule of law.

ENDS///

You just read:

Counting in Renbel Province begins after slow arrival of ballot boxes from Bellona Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more