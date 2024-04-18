Key Trends Analysis: Insights into the Automotive Powertrain Industry 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive powertrain delivers power to the vehicle with the help of multiple components working together. Power is generated by engine and then transferred to axles through transmission. Powertrain components consist of engine, transmission, differentials, and driveshaft. In a wider sense, the powertrain includes all of the components used to transform stored energy into kinetic energy for propulsion purposes. Powertrain is a vital in vehicle operation as without it, the vehicle could experience a breakdown. With rise in production of vehicles, the automotive powertrain market is increasing significantly.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 – 𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The novel coronavirus is escalating threat on economies around the world. Besides the shutdown of industries has impacted in revenue generation and recession.

• Additionally, due to the impact of COVID-19 and the implication of strict physical distancing norms will anticipate considerable decrease in use of public transport.

• Moreover, the production of automotive powertrain market has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.

• With consumer preference shifting toward essential items, sales of new vehicles will drop significantly.

• However, shared mobility concept will stop and consumer will prefer cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution. This will increase the consumer preference toward hybrid vehicle due to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness factors. This will surge the automotive powertrain market growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢

The rising demand for high-performance vehicles is driving the automotive powertrain market growth. Additionally, the growing trend for engine downsizing to reduce fuel efficiency and emission is expected to increase the sales of automotive powertrain. Likewise, stringent emission norms in various countries have propelled the demand for superior powertrain. Moreover, the need for enhanced driving dynamics is driving the market growth. However, high cost associated for sustainable powertrain system is hampering the market growth. Furthermore, high demand for four-wheel drive is proliferating market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧

With rising number of electric vehicles forecasted in coming years, the demand for E-powertrain will boost. The e-Powertrain eliminates the need for an internal combustion engine. E-powertrain consist of inverter, high-power electric motor, reduction drive and power delivery module (PDM). In 2018, BMW unveiled its new i-lineup, powered by plug-in hybrid as well as electric powertrain.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝟒-𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞

In the 4WD (Four-wheel drive), the engine sends power to the transmission, which is then split into the front and wheel axles. The torque gets transferred to the all wheels simultaneously. 4WD is highly advantageous on off-road driving. Additionally, has greater torque which can pull heavy loads at slow speeds. Moreover, when the roads are muddy, the 4WD is extremely effective. Most luxury SUVs are equipped with 4WD nowadays.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive powertrain industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed automotive powertrain market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• GKN PLC

• General Motors Company

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

• Hyundai Motor Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• Volkswagen Ag

• Borgwarner Inc.

• JTEKT Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• What are the leading market players active in the automotive powertrain market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

