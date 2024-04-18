Industry Share Analysis: Uncovering Trends in the Automotive Hinges Market 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Automotive Hinges Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive hinges are mechanical bearings that connect automotive components such as doors, trunk or tailgate, hood, and fuel cap to the automotive body. The automotive hinges allow a door or hood to be open at a certain angle between the automotive body and the door or hood. The two automotive components connected by the automotive hinges are revolved relatively to each other around a fixed axis of rotation. The material used in automotive hinges market depend upon its end-use as the doors, hood, and tailgate required steel or any heavy material, but the fuel cap did not require a heavy or robust material. The doors of premium and sports cars are automatically opened by electronic-operated automotive hinges. The compact and mid-size cars are using electrically operated hinges to open the back trunk or tailgate of the vehicle. The fuel cap is another important component of an automotive vehicle that prevents the direct connect between the fuel and the surrounding elements. Many manufactures are using composite material to reduce the weight of the automotive hinges to reduce the vehicle weight.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe influence on the automotive bearings since production units have been shut down due to the lockdown imposed across the globe. Although unavailability of skilled labor has impacted the market, it is anticipated to develop significantly soon, due to the rise in vehicle sale and the adoption of advanced technology-based bearing for various automotive components/applications.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Advanced hinges used in explosive door systems, rise in demand for additive manufacturing, and rise in automobile production & sales drive the growth of the market.

High reliability & durability, fluctuating raw material prices & high maintenance cost, and track door system hinder the growth of the market.

Increase in the urbanization, industrialization & increase in demand for the private commute, and penetration of electric vehicles act as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 & 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭

The cost of raw materials continues to top overall concern for manufacturers. The raw material contributes for around 60-62% of revenue of hinges manufacturer. The raw material price of automotive hinges continuously fluctuates as per the market economic condition. Major price fluctuation in raw materials becoming significant problem for companies to remain competitive and assure sustainable margins. As high-grade steel and alloy steel are the primary raw materials used for manufacturing hinges, hinges price is highly correlated with the global steel price movement. Fluctuation of raw material price creates challenges for the hinges manufacturers to produce hinges for the vehicle at a comparative price and of high quality. Furthermore, hinges require routine maintenance to avoid failure and extend their service life, which further increases maintenance costs. Therefore, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices and regular maintenance costs hinder the growth of the automotive hinges market, globally.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Scissor Doors Inc.

• Gestamp

• Gaoming Ligan

• Precision Casting Co. Ltd.

• DURA Automotive Systems.

• Magna International

• Eberhard Manufacturing Company

• Midlake Custom Hinges

• Multimatic

• Orchid International

• AISIN SEIKI