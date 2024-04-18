Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presenting New Data from NUZYRA® (Omadacycline) and Investigator-Initiated Pre-Clinical Studies at European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Global (ESCMID Global) 2024

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative medical therapies that create positive patient stories in the hospital, community and public health settings, today announced that three new pre-clinical studies with NUZYRA® (omadacycline) will be presented at European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Global (ESCMID Global, formerly ECCMID).



The hybrid conference will be held April 27-30 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. View the ESCMID scientific program.

“Paratek continues to invest in science to further our understanding of NUZYRA, as well as explore its future utility in addressing additional unmet patient needs,” said Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer of Paratek. “Next week’s ESCMID presentations include a study assessing the potential immunomodulating properties of NUZYRA in addition to its antibacterial activity. Two additional studies expand upon our understanding of NUZYRA for Mycobacterium abscessus and Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).”

NUZYRA presentation details

Presentation Title: Immunomodulatory activity of omadacycline in vitro and in a murine model of acute lung injury (ALI) (Investigator-initiated research)

Time/Location: April 27, noon CEST (7:00 a.m. U.S. EST) in poster area

Abstract #: 04151

Presenter: Paul Beringer, PharmD., Professor of Clinical Pharmacy, University of Southern California Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Los Angeles, CA

Session title: 10g – Immune response to infection (including in vitro, animal and human studies, laboratory assessment of immunity and response, excl sepsis biomarkers)

Poster session: P3884

Presentation Title: Omadacycline alone and in combination as a treatment option for Mycobacterium avium infections

Time/Location: April 28, noon CEST (7:00 a.m. U.S. EST) in poster area

Abstract #: 00304

Presenter: Saskia E. Mudde, Erasmus University Medical Center, Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Session title: 2a – Tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections (including epidemiology, clinical, diagnostics, antimycobacterial drugs, susceptibility testing, treatment & prevention)

Poster session: P0609

Presentation Title: Minimum inhibitory concentrations (MICs) of tigecycline correlate strongly with those of omadacycline

Time/Location: April 29, noon CEST (7:00 a.m. U.S. EST) in poster area

Abstract #: 01492

Presenter: Vinicius Calado Nogueira de Moura, Division of Mycobacterial and Respiratory Infections, Department of Medicine, National Jewish Health, Denver, CO

Session title: 3c – Susceptibility testing methods (including assay validation, phenotypic assays and comparative studies, excluding TB)

Poster session: P1563

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative medical therapies that create positive patient stories in the hospital, community and public health settings.

The company's lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab Limited for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights. Zai Lab received approval of both IV and oral NUZYRA as a Category 1 innovative drug by the National Medical Products Administration of China for the treatment of CABP and ABSSSI in December 2021.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex.

In December 2019, BARDA awarded Paratek a contract that is now valued at up to approximately $304 million. In addition to supporting the development of NUZYRA for both the treatment and prophylaxis of pulmonary anthrax, this contract supports the U.S. onshoring of NUZYRA and manufacturing security requirements; FDA post-marketing requirements associated with the initial NUZYRA approval; and the procurement of up to 10,000 treatment courses of NUZYRA for the treatment of anthrax.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant strains.