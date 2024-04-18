JD.com Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 18, 2024 U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.



The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, JD.com, Inc., 20th Floor, Building A, No. 18 Kechuang 11 Street, Yizhuang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Daxing District, Beijing 101111, People’s Republic of China.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

