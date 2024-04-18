Submit Release
Aesthetic Medical International to Announce FY2023 Annual Report on April 25, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it will release its annual report for the fiscal year of 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that are spread across major cities in mainland China, with a major focus on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area and the Yangtze River Delta area. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, general medical services, and other aesthetic services. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Investor Relations Contacts
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
Email: ir@pengai.com.cn


