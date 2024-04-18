Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces April Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on April 25, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on April 30, 2024.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.045
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.108
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.060
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.036
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.050
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.085
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.076
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.077
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.090
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.065
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.089
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.076
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.066
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.110
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.112
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.081
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.059
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.043
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.062
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.100
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.057
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.041
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.113
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.049
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.114
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.110
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.154
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.086
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.047
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.037
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.071
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.091
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.082
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.081
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.065
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.105
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.045
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.066
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.062
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.054
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.057
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.109
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.112

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.081
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.065
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.041
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.028
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.031
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.023
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.108
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.103
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.075
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.079

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.224


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about April 24, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.7 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Reem Jazar                                                                
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com


