BlueHalo Awards Mercury Production Agreement to Provide Digital Signal Processing Hardware for U.S. Space Force Satellite Control System

ANDOVER, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, today announced a production agreement with BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense, to support the U.S. Space Force (USSF)’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program.



Within the scope of the agreement, Mercury will provide a field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based common signal acquisition and digital beamforming solution for BlueHalo’s BADGER system, a multi-band deployable ground communications system that simplifies mission operations through agile and re-configurable beamforming tiles.

“We are proud to provide signal processing technology for the SCAR program that will allow the United States to maintain its strategic advantage in the space domain,” said Ken Hermanny, VP and GM of Signal Technologies at Mercury. “By leveraging commercial innovation from the Mercury Processing Platform, BlueHalo will deliver this game-changing capability at great speed and scale.”

BlueHalo was awarded the $1.4 billion SCAR contract in 2022 by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SpRCO), a direct reporting unit of the USSF. Last Fall, BlueHalo successfully demonstrated target tracking and processing of signals using Multi-band Software Defined Antenna (MSDA) tiles deployed on its BADGER product. Mercury is currently delivering hardware, based on its Quartz RFSoC and Navigator® Design Suite commercial product offerings, against an initial contract award received from BlueHalo in 2023. Under the new production agreement, finalized in January, Mercury will deliver subsystems for additional BADGERs systems throughout 2024.

“This agreement with Mercury represents the first entrance into high-rate manufacturing for BADGER,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. “With every milestone for the SCAR program, we’re ensuring our nation will maintain our strategic advantage in space. At each step, Mercury is a trusted partner whose signal processing hardware contributes to the unmatched performance of BADGER.”

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company's focus on enhanced execution of the Company's strategic plan under a refreshed Board and leadership team. You can identify these statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components such as semiconductors, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, capacity underutilization, increases in scrap or inventory write-offs, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, the impact of supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and operational efficiency initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, such as the deductibility of internal research and development, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, litigation, including the dispute arising with the former CEO over his resignation, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Nelson Erickson

Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

Nelson.Erickson@mrcy.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Turner Brinton

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Turner.Brinton@mrcy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef408997-bd24-47e8-ad08-102d22826386