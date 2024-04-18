Guia Hill Cable Car stations to be temporarily closed from next week for repair, refurbishment and annual check

MACAU, April 18 - As some facilities of Guia Hill Cable Car stations have been worn out, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out repair and refurbishment of the cable car stations (both upper and lower stations) from 22 April (next Monday) to 31 May. The annual safety check will be carried out at the same time. Therefore, Guia Hill Cable Car will be temporarily closed during the mentioned period.

The repair and refurbishment works will cover the ceilings, floors, walls, supports, safety barriers, stairs, etc. in the upper and lower stations of the cable car. The base of the cabin navigation track and lighting system will also be updated. Meanwhile, the annual safety check on the overall facilities, high tower, steel cables, cable car cabins, protective installations, etc. will also be carried out to ensure the safe and smooth operation of the facilities.

IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused during the period the Guia Hill Cable Car is closed. IAM also reminds the public to pay attention to the on-site instructions and safety. For enquiries, the public can call the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676.